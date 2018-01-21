Puppy rescued from cold in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A pit bull puppy was rescued from frigid temperatures after it was found by Daytona Beach officers Thursday morning, police said.
Officials said the puppy was “near death” after it was found under the Seabreeze Bridge, east of the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.
Related Headlines
Read: 4-year-old Melbourne girl recovering after family friend's dog attacked her
The puppy was taken by two animal control officers, James Lee and John Pearson, to a facility where he recovered from his exposure to the cold temperatures.
Read: Forty two displaced by fire at Windsor Cove apartments
Police have not said who they believe the owner of the puppy is.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}