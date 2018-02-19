I-4 east ramp from Universal Boulevard closes for 5 months

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ramp to get on I-4 east from Universal Boulevard closes early Monday for five months, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
FDOT plans to reopen the ramp in July following construction.
Drivers on the east side of I-4 will have to continue toward I-Drive to the Kirkman Road interchange and get on I-4 from there.
Those leaving the theme parks or hotels should take Kirkman Road and loop around to get to I-4 east.
FDOT issued the following statement on the closure:
The closure of the eastbound I-4 on-ramp from Universal Boulevard allows construction crews to continue building the new I-4 and Kirkman Road interchange. A lot of work already has been completed on the west side of the interchange, including new westbound I-4 exit ramps to southbound and northbound Kirkman Road. Crews are focusing on improvements planned for the east side of the interchange. Closing the Universal Boulevard on-ramp will help crew members work safely and allow the work to move ahead efficiently.
Here's a map of the detour drivers will need to take:
