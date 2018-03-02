Ramp to I-4 east from Michigan Street closed for a year

ORLANDO, Fla. - A heavily traveled ramp onto I-4 in south downtown Orlando is closed for a year.
Thousands of drivers along Michigan Street will have to use a detour.
Read: Pulse Shooting Trial: Jury selection to resume Friday
Florida Department of Transportation officials said they are closing the eastbound on-ramp onto I-4 at Michigan Street for a year to install a new bridge and ramp.
As a detour, drivers can travel westbound on Michigan Street, turn right onto Orange Blossom Trail, and then take another right onto Kaley Avenue to get onto I-4.
Read: Burmese python swallows whole baby white-tailed deer weighing more than itself
Crews have placed signs to help direct drivers along the detour.
Roughly 75,000 drivers use the Michigan Street ramp daily, FDOT officials said.
Bryan Nicholas works nearby.
“Customers come in and out and are constantly getting lost, not knowing where they are going, missing exits,” he said.
Nicholas said that confusion is caused by the closures and the lane shifts that have already happened in the area.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}