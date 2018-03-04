0 Red Cross volunteer speaks about helping Parkland students after shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been two and a half weeks since 17 students lost their lives during the mass shooting at a South Florida high school.

This past week, classes resumed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Before that, a local mental health volunteer was in Parkland helping those survivors.

Dora Dorbin was one of seven Central Florida Red Cross volunteers who went to Parkland.

Dorbin previously went to New Jersey after 9/11, Orlando after the Pulse nightclub shooting and now the Parkland shooting.

“I was deployed 12 days for Parkland,” she said.

She said she didn’t provide therapy or counseling services.

“We aren’t there long enough,” she said.

But she helped teens, teachers and their families between talks with the FBI and other law enforcement officers.

She also directed them to local long-term mental health support and listened to their stories.

"They couldn’t get stepping over bodies, the blood, and the sounds out of their heads," said Dorbin.

She worked with the students and teachers who were in building 12 during the shooting and the ones next to it.

"One kid, the bullet had just gone close enough that he actually heard it as it went by,” she said.

Dorbin said even students’ parents are traumatized.

"A lot of these parents were on the phone with these kids. So the parents were hearing the shots and the parents were hearing the screams,” she said.

