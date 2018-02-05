ORLANDO, Fla. - Tickets for the highly-anticipated "Rent" musical at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will go on sale this month.
It’s the 20th anniversary tour for the hit musical.
The dates for "Rent" run from June 5-10.
Other shows for the June lineup include "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert" and "An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen."
Rent tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
