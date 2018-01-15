Residents complain after fatal shooting at park near Camping World Stadium, police say

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Lorna Doone Park near Camping World Stadium Sunday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police arrived at the park at 1519 Church St. around 4:10 p.m. to find a man shot dead and another man shot in the leg.

Police said there are "no outstanding suspects" and did not release any details on the men involved.

Those who live in the Orange Center neighborhood near the park told Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich they would like to see the city do more to clean up the criminal activity that has plagued the areas for years.

The investigation is still active, police said.

The shooting occurred less than a half a mile from the Orlando Police Department headquarters.

The shootout took place in front of families and young children playing in the park.

"When I came home yesterday, there was crime-scene tape and law enforcement," said Roger Smith, who lives across the street from the park.

Smith has been a victim of gun violence, saying he knows all too well about the crime and drug issues that have affected Lorna Doone park for years.

"You can take presence of a 40-hour-week officer sit there around the clock put a presence. If you value the banks downtown or anything of value you put a presence of law enforcement there," he said.

