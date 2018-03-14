  • Results: Apopka, Winter Park mayoral races

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer was beaten by Orange County Commissioner Bryan Nelson, and Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary won re-election Tuesday, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said.

    Nelson won about 63 percent of the vote whereas Kilsheimer won almost 37 percent of the vote, elections officials said.

    In Winter Park, Leary beat Jim Fitch 72 percent to 28 percent, officials said.

