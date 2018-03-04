Retired SWAT commander Tom Stroup ends bid for Orange County Sheriff

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Former Orange County SWAT commander Tom Stroup announced that he would no longer be running for sheriff in a post on Facebook.
“My wife and I are very involved and committed to several community volunteer programs in addition to our family commitments and do not currently have the required time to dedicate to an effective election campaign,” he wrote.
Stroup, who was running as a Republican, said that he still planned to be active in the Orange County community.
Here’s the full Facebook post:
Current Orlando Police Chief John Mina and challenger Jose Lopez, a 30-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol, are still in the race.
