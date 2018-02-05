  • Retrial underway for Isleworth millionaire accused of killing wife

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection began Monday for the Isleworth millionaire who was once convicted of killing his wife.

    Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of shooting his wife, Diane Ward, at the couple’s mansion in Orange County's Isleworth neighborhood in 2009.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Orange County millionaire awaiting new trial in wife's killing bonds out of jail

    Ward was sentenced to 30 years in prison; however, in February 2016, a Florida appeals court overturned his second-degree murder conviction. The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.

    Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.

    Read: Judge sets $1M bond for Orange County millionaire awaiting new trial in wife’s killing

    Channel 9’s Shannon Butler is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: