Retrial underway for Isleworth millionaire accused of killing wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection began Monday for the Isleworth millionaire who was once convicted of killing his wife.
Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of shooting his wife, Diane Ward, at the couple’s mansion in Orange County's Isleworth neighborhood in 2009.
Ward was sentenced to 30 years in prison; however, in February 2016, a Florida appeals court overturned his second-degree murder conviction. The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.
Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.
Channel 9’s Shannon Butler is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.
Jury selection is underway in the second, second degree murder trial of bob ward. #wftv— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) February 5, 2018
One of bob wards daughters is here for support. His family has always stood by him. #wftv— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) February 5, 2018
