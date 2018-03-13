  • Ringleader arrested in Volusia County heroin ring bust, deputies say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Angela Jacobs

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A ringleader, along with more than 20 others, have been arrested in a heroin ring bust in Volusia County, deputies said Tuesday.

    Deputies, who executed several search warrants Tuesday, said the accused supplier lives in Orlando and several other suspects live in Deltona, investigators said.

    The Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide more information.

