Ringleader arrested in Volusia County heroin ring bust, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A ringleader, along with more than 20 others, have been arrested in a heroin ring bust in Volusia County, deputies said Tuesday.
Deputies, who executed several search warrants Tuesday, said the accused supplier lives in Orlando and several other suspects live in Deltona, investigators said.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide more information.
On @WFTV @VolusiaSheriff @SheriffChitwood Operation Heavyweight uncovers, moves in on 20-plus suspects involved in"significant' heroin distribution ring. Busts unfolded earlier this morning. #WFTV— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 13, 2018
On @WFTV @VolusiaSheriff says “Operation Heavyweight” was operating in mostly in Deltona with supplier in Orlando #WFTV— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 13, 2018
