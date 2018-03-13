Road ranger hit by car while attending to other crashes on SR-417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A road ranger was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car while assisting at a crash scene in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The road ranger, whose name was not released, stopped to check on a crash on State Road 417 at about 9 a.m. when a second crash happened about 50 feet away, FHP said.
As the road ranger was checking on the occupants of the second crash, another vehicle hit the road ranger, troopers said.
The road ranger remains hospitalized at Osceola Regional Medical Center in serious, but stable condition, FHP said.
