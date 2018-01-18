  • Robber sought in armed holdup of gas station

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff’s detectives are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station in DeBary.

     

    The robbery was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Kangaroo station at 312 Dirksen Drive. The on-duty clerk told deputies a male individual came into the store, displayed a knife and demanded money. The robber left with cash and some merchandise. The clerk was uninjured, police said.

     

    The robber was described as a thin black male between the ages of 17 and 20, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing a white towel around his head.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-668-3830 or contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS, or submit a tip by downloading the “P3TIPS” smartphone app.

     

    Crime Stoppers tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

     

    Read more stories from Volusia County

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories