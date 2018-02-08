Rodents, fleas, filthy conditions plague hotel near I-Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People living at the I-Drive Grand Resort and Suites on South Kirkman Road in Orlando said it's anything but grand with damaged and dirty rooms.
The hotel has code violations that go back for years, but one filed Wednesday details roaches, rats and feces on the floors.
A woman, who asked not to be identified, said she pays $850 a month to live there with her children.
“The rat jumped onto my 15-year-old last night. Jumped out of the garbage can and ran up the wall,” she said.
She showed Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett holes in the walls where the rats come and go, carpets stained form leaks and pictures of broken vents and air conditioning units.
There was also trash and soiled linens lining the halls and excrement dried onto the carpet.
Records with the city show guests have complained about drugs, prostitution, a lack of exit signs, electricity problems, rodents, insects, bed bugs and fleas.
The hotel was recently featured on the show "Hotel Impossible" on the Travel Channel.
The resident said she hopes the city takes action soon and shuts it down.
