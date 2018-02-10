  • Roommate shot in back in Altamonte Springs, deputies say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A fight between two roommates in Altamonte Springs ended with one shot in the back with pellets, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred Saturday morning along Alder Court, deputies said. 

    One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said. 

    One of the roommates told deputies the two had been in an argument and one of the roommates was holding a shotgun loaded with pellets that accidentally went off. 

    Deputies are still investigating the shooting. 
     

