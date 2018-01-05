Runners brave cold for Disney Marathon 10K

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of us run to get out of the cold, but on Friday morning, thousands choose to spend the morning running in the cold at DisneyWorld.
Runners had to bundle up for the weather for the morning 10k race.
It's all part of Marathon Week.
The race was second of the four-day series and it began at 5:30 a.m. When it was just 35 degrees.
Close to 15,000 runners took part in Friday’s race.
