Safety, crime concern following Orlando double killing, neighbors say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Neighbors are raising concerns about safety and crime following a double killing in Orlando.

Ramon Rivera and Orlando Perez were shot and killed Wednesday night outside 407 Smoke Shop at the intersection of Curry Ford and South Conway roads, police said.

Ray David Robles-Rivera was arrested Monday and faces charges of first-degree murder, investigators said.

Residents have called for a special meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dover Shores Community Center.

People told Channel 9’s Michael Lopardi that their concerns have been steadily growing in recent months, but last week's killing was the final straw.

“Now that two people have sadly died there, we're very concerned about what is going on at that corner,” resident Holly Herrington said.

One of the victims was found in the parking lot of the Smoke Shop, but the manager said his business was closing at the time of the shooting. Residents told Eyewitness News that the food truck in the parking lot attracts a nighttime crowd, which some believe needs more control and supervision.

“People are to a point now where crime is everywhere and we just don't want it taking over our neighborhood. So what else is there to do but get involved?” resident Jennifer Lanford said.

Records from Orlando Police show officers have been called to the corner lot at Conway and Curry Ford 53 times over the past two years. Most calls were in 2016. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/yAxH8MbW2K — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) January 9, 2018

