Saint Simon Trial: Closing arguments, deliberations expected in teen slaying case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning in the case against an Orange County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors accused Sanel Saint Simon of kidnapping Alexandria Chery in 2014, killing her, and dumping her body in the woods. Her body was discovered in July 2014 along a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.
The jury could start deliberating a verdict later Tuesday, after closing arguments.
Saint Simon's defense attorneys rested their case Monday without calling witnesses.
Saint Simon will not take the stand.
Jurors heard a three-hour taped interview Monday between Saint Simon and detectives from when Chery was reported missing.
Many of Saint Simon’s responses were inaudible and detectives frequently accused him of talking in circles.
Detectives believe Saint Simon dodged crucial questions about the case, including how he cut his hand.
Saint Simon was asked repeatedly about cuts on his hand, but never gave a clear answer.
He never confessed, but at one point in the interview said, “I swear to God, if you know I’m guilty, I’m ready for anything, anything you do.”
