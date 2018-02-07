Saint Simon trial: Homicide victim's cousin takes stand, interview video shown to jury

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter continues Wednesday in Orange County.
Sanel Saint Simon is accused of killing Alexandria Chery. Her body was discovered in July 2014 on a road near the Osceola-Polk County line.
Chery’s cousin, Dana St. Fleur, took the stand Tuesday and talked about trying to reach Chery, hours after she disappeared.
"I said, ‘Good night,” Saint Fleur said during testimony.
“Did she respond?” an attorney asked.
“No," she replied.
"Did the response you got from her phone change over the course of that afternoon?”
“It changed. It would go straight to voicemail instead of ringing," Saint Fleur said.
Saint Simon's interrogation video with investigators from 2014 was shown in court Tuesday.
In the video, Saint Simon claimed to be a good stepfather, who was concerned about Chery.
Defense attorneys have not presented an alternate theory to the jury about who killed the victim, but they did try to show that Chery was running away from a bad relationship with a secret boyfriend.
Chery's cousin and friend testified Chery had a fight with her boyfriend two days before she disappeared.
Detectives said they interviewed Chery’s best friend and boyfriend and learned that she told them Saint Simon had done something to her that made her feel uncomfortable, the details of which haven't been released.
If convicted, Saint Simon could face the death penalty.
