0 Saint Simon trial: Judge to consider evidence on possible motive in teen's death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge is considering what evidence jurors will hear about Thursday as a possible motive in the 2014 death of an Orange County teenager.

Sanel Saint Simon is accused of killing Alexandria Chery, 16. Her body was discovered in July 2014 on a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.

Prosecutors want to call two teenagers to testify that Saint Simon was sexually interested in

Chery, and that was the motive for her killing. But the defense said the testimony would be unreliable.

“Miss Garrett (potential witness) acknowledged the difficulty in remembering the exact details due to the passage of time," said a defense attorney.

The judge would have to make a special ruling to allow the teenagers to testify because the testimony could be considered hearsay.

The implication here is that Saint-Simon had been persuing an illegal/immoral relationoship with a girl who considered Saint-Simon her stepfather. He often referred to her as his stepdaughter as well. #WFTV https://t.co/6LS11R4ZVn — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 7, 2018

Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton was in the courtroom Wednesday. Sutton said crime scene analyst, Alison Smolarek, testified that she examined Chery's mattress and discovered what she suspected to be a semen stain. However, DNA testing results released later Wednesday showed the semen on Chery's mattress was not Saint Simon's.

Smolarek also said she lifted blood and fingerprints from the outside of a bottle of bleach found in Chery’s home.

Pictures of a large teddy bear that was on Chery's bed were also shown in court. Smolarek testified that the teddy bear had a large blood stain on one of its legs.

Smolarek also showed photos of small drops of blood in the apartment's master bathroom, and she took samples of those as well.

She said she cut an area of the carpet that was soaked in bleach under Chery's bed.

Smolarek said the underside of the carpet pad and the concrete underneath were heavily stained with what appeared to be blood.

Another CSI analyst, Ashley Church, testified Wednesday as well, and showed the jury various areas on Saint Simon's pants that she believes were bloody, based on field testing.

Church pulled the pants from a washing machine in the apartment. They are believed to have been the same pair Saint Simon wore the day Chery disappeared.

DNA and CSI analysts concluded that the blood found on Saint Simon's pants, bathroom and carpet is that of a female. However, the defense argued the blood could have been there for years.

Analysts have not concluded that the blood belongs to Chery.

