ORLANDO, Fla. - The final day of testimony was underway Monday in the murder trial of an Orange County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's daughter in 2014.
Deputies said Sanel Saint Simon killed 16-year-old Alexandria Chery. Her body was discovered in July 2014 along a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.
Chery's close friend is expected to testify that Saint Simon killed Chery because she refused to have a relationship with him, prosecutors said.
Aliyah Garrett, another of Chery's friends, testified Friday that she and another friend, Dana Saint Fleur, were on a FaceTime call with Chery when Saint Simon knocked on her door.
"She was like, 'He was trying to touch me,'" Garrett said. "She was like, 'Just stay on the phone, because I'm scared.'"
Garrett said the friends couldn't see or hear Saint Simon was doing, but she said she knew something wasn't right.
Saint Simon's attorneys said the story was made up.
Click here to watch the trial live once it resumes, or watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon to learn what happens in court.
