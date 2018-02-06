Sanford mother dropped child while drinking wine at bar, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Sanford mother faces child neglect charges for bringing her child into a Sanford bar, Seminole County deputies said.
Yelena Victor Carmona, 32, was arrested Friday.
Deputies were called to the area of International Parkway and Colonial Grand Lane in Lake Mary after reports of a woman stumbling on the sidewalk while holding a child, investigators said.
The age and gender of the child was redacted from the police report.
Carmona told deputies she had just left Westin Hotel, where she consumed four to five glasses of wine, investigators said.
Witnesses said while Carmona was at the bar, the child began to fall asleep, so she got up to leave and the child hit its head against the wall, investigators said. Carmona then dropped the child on the floor, investigators said.
One of the witnesses had to pick up the child off the floor and Carmona left the bar, deputies said.
The witnesses, who were two women, followed Carmona as she walked toward traffic, asked her if she needed help to get home and said Carmona said, "No," and became enraged with both of them, according to deputies.
Deputies said that on Jan. 6, Carmona was found intoxicated with the child in her possession at Liam Fitzpatrick’s bar in Lake Mary.
