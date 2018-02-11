  • Sanford police investigating crash on U.S. 17-92

    SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating a crash on U.S. 17-92 Saturday night.

    The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. between 24th and 25th Street on U.S. 17-92, police said. 

    According to police, a 29-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car. 

    Police do not know if the man was crossing in a crosswalk. 

    The man was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. 

     

