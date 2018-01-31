VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Sanford teenager has been arrested for stealing a 76-year-old’s red Corvette in Deltona, deputies said.
Robert Smith, 16, is accused of following the man to his home Saturday at 3 p.m, pointing a gun at the man’s head and demanding the keys, deputies said.
No injuries were reported.
The vehicle was later found at Enterprise Cove apartments in Orange City with the help of an On-Star in-vehicle security system, deputies said.
“This could have turned tragic. A young thug points a gun at a 76-year-old man and steals his car from his driveway,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “We made this a priority due to the severity of the crime.”
Fingerprints found in the vehicle matched Smith's, investigators said.
Smith was arrested Tuesday in Sanford and faces charges of armed carjacking and grand theft.
