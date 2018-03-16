  • Scammers call parents claiming they've kidnapped child, ask for ransom

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    FLORIDA - A father said a man called claiming that he had kidnapped his daughter and wanted money for her return, but it turned out to be a scam.

    "Oh, daddy. Daddy, please help me," McDonald described the call.

    Related Headlines

    The scam is called virtual kidnapping, where the scammer tries to trick a parent into paying a ransom.

    Read: Don't fall victim to this fake ransom scam

    Patrick McDonald said he knew his daughter was safe at school. The call came from a number he did not recognize, so he kept questioning the scammer.

    "I just kept stringing him along because I was very, very angry. He says if you hang up, I'm going to kill her for sure," McDonald said.

    Read: Brutal phone scam targeting central Florida residents

    The FBI said if anyone receives a call, such as the one McDonald received, they should remain calm and never reveal the child's name or any identifying details.

    The FBI said people should also report the number immediately.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scammers call parents claiming they've kidnapped child, ask for ransom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trial to resume Monday after jury watches graphic Pulse attack…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Jurors watch graphic footage recorded in nightclub

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gang member in U.S. illegally nabbed during bus immigration inspection