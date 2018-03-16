Scammers call parents claiming they've kidnapped child, ask for ransom

FLORIDA - A father said a man called claiming that he had kidnapped his daughter and wanted money for her return, but it turned out to be a scam.
"Oh, daddy. Daddy, please help me," McDonald described the call.
The scam is called virtual kidnapping, where the scammer tries to trick a parent into paying a ransom.
Patrick McDonald said he knew his daughter was safe at school. The call came from a number he did not recognize, so he kept questioning the scammer.
"I just kept stringing him along because I was very, very angry. He says if you hang up, I'm going to kill her for sure," McDonald said.
The FBI said if anyone receives a call, such as the one McDonald received, they should remain calm and never reveal the child's name or any identifying details.
The FBI said people should also report the number immediately.
