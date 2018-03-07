0 School safety bill heads to Florida House as students protest gun violence

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida House could vote Wednesday on a $400 million plan meant to improve school safety.

But before that happens, students at New Smyrna Beach High School will gather to remember those lost in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The students plan on spending two hours before school speaking out against gun violence and holding a memorial for the 17 victims.

Meanwhile, 270 miles away in Tallahassee, lawmakers are still working out the details on a gun bill.

Since the Parkland shooting, students, parents and teachers started taking their concerns to lawmakers locally and in Washington to present several options all with the same common denominator--that they want something to change when it comes to our gun laws.

On Monday, the Florida Senate passed the gun bill, which includes adding more school safety and security officers at schools. It also gives more funding to mental health resources.

In the bill, there's also a program called the Marshall Program which would allow employees who were trained by law enforcement to carry guns inside the school.

The bill would also raise the minimum age for rifle purchases to 21 with a three-day waiting period.

So, while the Senate passed its restrictions, the House is up next. Those lawmakers are expected to take up their version of the bill Wednesday.

If it passes, it will go to Gov. Rick Scott for signature.





