Scott travels to Tampa to highlight $500M school security, mental health plan

Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday morning will hold a news conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa to outline his $500 million, three-point plan, which focuses on gun access, school security and mental health.
The changes come after the Feb. 14 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where deputies said 17 people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.
Scott's $500 million plan includes raising the minimum age to buy guns from 18 to 21, banning bump stocks, requiring active shooter drills, increasing funding for mental health services for youth and assigning at least one law enforcement officer at each public school for every 1,000 students.
"We've got to invest in metal detectors. We've got to invest in bullet-proof glass. We've got to invest in steel doors. We've got to invest in upgraded locks," Scott said earlier in the week. "We've got to do everything we can to make sure somebody that wants to harm anyone of our students can never do it again."
Wednesday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.
