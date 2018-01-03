Search for suspect in Eustis Dollar Store armed robbery

Eustis, Fla. - On Tuesday, at approximately 9:39 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the Dollar General store located at 1101 N. Bay St. in Eustis armed with a handgun.
The suspect, described as a slender build black male, approximately 5 ft. 6 inches tall, wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a black beanie style cap, and a white shirt wrapped around his face approached a female cashier, pointed the handgun at her, and demanded cash.
Upon exiting the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, a customer inside the store attempted to follow the suspect outside the Dollar General store. The suspect then fired one shot at the customer striking him on the foot. The gunshot victim was transported to Florida Waterman Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Based on our investigation, a white passenger vehicle possibly a Dodge sedan driven by a white female may be involved.
The Eustis Police Department is asking for your help. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800- 423-Tips or the Eustis Police Department at (352) 357-4121. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
