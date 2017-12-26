Search for Suspect in Publix Liquor Story Robbery

0

Sebastian, Fla. - The Sebastian Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a shoplifting and the Christmas Eve Robbery of Sebastian Blvd. Publix Liquors store.

On December 23 at about 8:00pm, police say the suspect shoplifted bottles of Hennessey from the Publix Liquor Store at 1451 Sebastian Blvd. No contact was made with employees at that time. On Christmas Eve at about 7:00pm the same subject entered the same Publix Liquor store and stole two more bottles of Hennessey and was confronted by an employee, during which the robber threatened a weapon and fled the area. Officers reviewing the store video discovered the prior night’s shoplifting and also observed the subject leaving in a red vehicle (depicted in the photo on this article), driving around the rear of the store and seen prowling about the business prior to the incident.

“We are working on some evidence and video enhancement for the vehicle tag information,” said Detective Todd Finnegan. “We have a couple of leads from witnesses as to this subject’s activity, but we need to identify him. We have surveillance patrols on all of our businesses that are targets of robbery.”

The subject is described as a white male with a goatee, between 5’2”-5’6” tall and 140-160lbs. He was wearing a black hat, red and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to contact Detective Todd Finnegan at 772-589-5233 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477. You can receive cash for crime tips and remain completely anonymous.

