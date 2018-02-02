0 Search on for kidnapping suspect in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Update: The woman has been found and is safe, but police are still looking for the man, investigators said.

Port Orange police said Friday they need the community’s help to find a man accused of kidnapping a woman outside a gas station.

Police were called to the Spruce Creek Shell gas station at 5784 Taylor Branch Road at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman arrived at the gas station, but that the woman removed several bags from the car and went inside the store alone and asked someone on the phone for a ride, police said.

The man she originally arrived with left the gas station, returned and yelled at her to get inside the car, police said. The woman refused and that’s when the man grabbed her and forced her inside the car, police said.

A witness told police that a man had a black gun in the front waistband of his pants, investigators said.

The vehicle they left in is a white 2017 Toyota Camry bearing Florida tag CTI-U25.

Port Orange police are looking for a woman that may be a victim of a kidnapping. Source: Port Orange Police Department Port Orange police are looking for an attempted kidnapper. Source: Port Orange Police Department

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Sgt. Thomas Aiken at 386-527-5653. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or text a tip by texting “TIP231” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information.

Channel 9’s Cierra Putman is following this developing story. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates.

Just got off the phone with @PortOrange_PD Investigators say they’ve made contact with woman and she’s ok. However, they’re still looking for their armed kidnapping suspect @WFTV pic.twitter.com/uZAdoCZBTS — Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) February 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.