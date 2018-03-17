  • Security, law enforcement brace for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

    By: Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Many in Central Florida are celebrating the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. 

    Several street parties are happening downtown—but police and deputies are keeping a close eye out for drunk drivers too. 

    On Wall Street in downtown Orlando, the party started around noon, with hundreds of people crowding the plaza. 

    Whether it is traditional Irish music or something more modern, thousands donned their green for St. Patrick’s Day. 

    Among the revelers, security and Orlando police are working to make sure nothing gets too out of hand. 

    "I've seen tons of security guards and police officers walking around. I feel completely safe,” said Emily Allen.

    Unlike most holidays where the drinking starts in the evening, police have to contend with people who started much earlier. 

    Most will pace themselves, but Allen and others think security and police will help keep the peace even when others do not.

    "It's a little early for that but I think coming soon I'll be able to see some crazy St. Patrick's Day goers,” said Allen. 

