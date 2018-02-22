Seminole County Environmental Services Department announces water restrictions

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Beginning on March 11, the following lawn watering rules will be in effect for Seminole County residents:
- No watering is allowed between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on any day.
- Residents with an odd number street address may water on Wednesday and Saturday.
- Residents with an even number street address may water on Thursday and Sunday.
- Reclaimed water customers may irrigate twice a week year-round.
- Non-residential customers irrigate on Tuesday and Friday.
These restrictions are considered mandatory in Seminole County including those on private wells.
PLEASE NOTE: If you are replacing sod and need to irrigate more than they restrictions allow, you must fax, email or deliver your current receipt for sod to:
Water Conversation Section
500 West Lake Mary Blvd.
Sanford, FL 32773
After receiving the receipt for sod or landscape material, you may be given permission to irrigate for an additional 30 days.
