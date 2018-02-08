0 Seminole County school board member still getting paid despite yearlong absence

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County School Board said one of its members hasn't shown up to work in almost a year but is still getting paid with taxpayer money.

The board sent a letter Wednesday to Jeffrey Bauer, asking him to resign.

Bauer's absence began with health issues, but he hasn’t attended a meeting in a year, nor has he phoned into one.

The letter said, in part, “The board respectfully request that you answer for the Seminole County citizens and for the other four members that make up the school board the question of whether your resignation is the right thing to do for all involved."

Despite not taking part in the meetings, Bauer has still has been getting paid his $41,000 annual salary and getting health benefits.

"It's unfair to everyone, even students," said resident Jim Lach. "If he's getting paid for not doing anything and on top of that, they're losing out on making decisions that could help kids, then he should probably step aside."

The board doesn't have the power to vote Bauer out; he must resign or the governor can have him removed.

A spokesperson for Gov. Rick Scott's office said, "The governor expects all elected officials to perform their duties for the families they serve, so long as they are able. Our office will review it and we welcome any input from the school board on this issue."

The school board hasn't received a response from Bauer.

Channel 9 reporter Samantha Manning attempted to contact Bauer, but there was no answer at the address the district has on file for him or at a health care facility in Leesburg, which he gave as an alternative address.

