Seminole school officials ask governor to remove absent board member

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Superintendent of Seminole County Schools will now ask the governor for guidance over what to do about a school board member who hasn't shown up to a meeting in a year.
Board member Jeffrey Bauer hasn’t been to a school board meeting since February 28th of last year—and school officials have been unable to reach him.
In a letter last week, the school board asked Bauer to resign, but now officials will ask the governor to step in, since he is the only one who can remove Bauer from office.
As a board member, Bauer makes $41,000 annually with benefits.
School officials said Bauer in the past has cited health reasons for his absence and said he would start attending the meetings by telephone in January—but that never happened.
“I think he should resign,” said Avery Herring, a taxpayer. “I think that’s a situation of gross negligence because, whatever officer you are, you have a responsibility to uphold that office.”
