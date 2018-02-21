Sen. Linda Stewart files gun safety reform amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Senator Linda Stewart filed two amendments Tuesday afternoon, confronting the “urgent need for gun safety reform onto bills presently scheduled for a floor vote this morning,” a news released stated.
The amendments ban the sale of civilian versions of military assault weapons and their high-capacity magazines.
The release said that for the past two years, Stewart has pushed to enact gun violence prevention legislation. The amendments ensure that the “17 souls lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre were not in vain, but instead are a call to action.”
Each amendment revises SB 1048 and HB 55 bills that were designed to promote the proliferation of firearms in Florida, including in schools.
“These bills quintessentially reflect how out-of-touch our state legislature has become,” said Stewart. “My amendments are simple: Ban high-capacity magazines and weapons of mass murder. If you stand for life and family values, how can you sit idly as children are being slaughtered and lives are being forever shattered? How can we, as lawmakers charged with the safety and well-being of our state’s citizens, continue to do nothing?”
The release also said: “The amendments are intended to prevent weapons specifically designed to deliver high rates of lethal gunfire without the need to pause and reload from falling into the hands of people such as the shooter who carried out the MSD High School massacre. Students from MSD High School will be present in the gallery before they join the Rally Supporting Gun Safety Reforms.”
