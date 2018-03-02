0 Serial 10-year-old car thief arrested again, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy with a history of stealing cars was arrested after Holly Hill police said he tried to steal two cars from a dealership.

The boy, Damarion Moore, took the keys to the cars while his mother was looking to buy a car from Dean's Auto Outlet on Nova Road earlier Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Two accomplices were also arrested, police said.

In July, WFTV reported that Moore was behind at least three car break-ins and thefts that month in Daytona Beach.

In one of those incidents, police said Moore cut off a GPS tracking bracelet that he was issued for allegedly stealing cars.

Beverly Corte said the boy and some other juveniles stole seven cars from her lot at Daytona Direct Auto on Mason Avenue.

Damarion’s father said he’s heartbroken by the allegations against his son.

“I was hurt because in this neighborhood, you get a lot of crime, and I didn’t know my kids (were) doing most of the crime,” said Darran Moore. “There’s no explanation. Really, I put it on myself.”

Corte questions why Damarion’s parents were not keeping a close eye on him.

“I know we have busy lives, but this has caused a lot of stress and it’s unnecessary,” said Corte. “Your 10-year-old should be in bed at 3 in the morning.”

Police said they believe Damarion can get back on the straight and narrow, and the chief said the department is trying to work the family.

The police chief said he wants to see Damarion get involved with sports or a youth program.

“It’s a tragedy. He really didn’t have a criminal record until the last month or so,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Police arrested Damarion for burglary of a conveyance, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The State Attorney's Office said in cases like Damarion’s, children get help through community service and counsel, but others may end up in jail.

The state said it depends on the child's history and if they think the child can be helped.

