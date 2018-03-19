Severe storms likely Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front will bring a chance for severe thunderstorms Tuesday, according to WFTV certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.
There’s a strong likelihood that storms coming through on Tuesday will have strong, damaging winds as the cool air from the cold front hits the very warm and humid air we’re experiencing.
Frequent lightning, heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, even an isolated tornado possible with storms that develop in Central Florida Tuesday. https://t.co/HG40lVRYPg #WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/bnIjZoVXb2— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) March 18, 2018
All of Central Florida has a chance for severe storms, mostly in the afternoon, with the highest likelihood northwest of I-4.
“Expect cool and dry temperatures after the front rolls through,” said Waldenberger.
Read: Child hit, killed while crossing street in Pine Hills, firefighters say
The highest threat for storms is in the late afternoon Tuesday.
“We’ve been dealing with high fire threats daily,” said Waldenberger. “Any lightning that develops before rains move into a specific location could trigger brush fires.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}