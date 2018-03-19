  • Severe storms likely Tuesday in Central Florida

    By: Chip Skambis , George Waldenberger

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front will bring a chance for severe thunderstorms Tuesday, according to WFTV certified meteorologist George Waldenberger. 

    There’s a strong likelihood that storms coming through on Tuesday will have strong, damaging winds as the cool air from the cold front hits the very warm and humid air we’re experiencing. 

    All of Central Florida has a chance for severe storms, mostly in the afternoon, with the highest likelihood northwest of I-4. 

    “Expect cool and dry temperatures after the front rolls through,” said Waldenberger. 

    Read: Child hit, killed while crossing street in Pine Hills, firefighters say

    The highest threat for storms is in the late afternoon Tuesday. 

    “We’ve been dealing with high fire threats daily,” said Waldenberger. “Any lightning that develops before rains move into a specific location could trigger brush fires.”
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe storms likely Tuesday in Central Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child hit, killed while crossing street in Pine Hills, firefighters say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: All victims removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble, death toll at 6

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Two dead after truck rear-ended by drowsy driver on I-4 near Lake Mary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall during Tampa show