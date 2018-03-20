Severe weather warning: Strong afternoon storms heading toward Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Severe weather is expected to hit Central Florida Tuesday afternoon.
“Any time from 1 p.m. through the evening, we run the risk of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. The highest risk time will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Shields said the weather is associated with a line of storms that will move in from the west and move east.
“There will be gradual clearing later Tuesday night, and then cooler and sunny tomorrow,” Shields said.
TORNADO CHANCES: This is the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point on this map. Tornadoes aren't a guarantee today, but possible. Stay alert! I'll see you on Channel 9. Thank you! - Brian pic.twitter.com/n6qWMJQgXW— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018
STORM THREATS: Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail - not a guarantee but all possible. Stay aware today. We are live on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/OU57ma0ElG— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018
