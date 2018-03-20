  • Severe weather warning: Strong afternoon storms heading toward Central Florida

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Severe weather is expected to hit Central Florida Tuesday afternoon.

    Watch: Don't drive with your hazards on

    Related Headlines

    “Any time from 1 p.m. through the evening, we run the risk of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. The highest risk time will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

    Watch: Live Doppler 9 HD | Track: Hour-by-hour weather

    Shields said the weather is associated with a line of storms that will move in from the west and move east.

    Photos: Viewer pictures of severe weather moving in

    “There will be gradual clearing later Tuesday night, and then cooler and sunny tomorrow,” Shields said.

    Download: WFTV severe weather app

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe weather warning: Strong afternoon storms heading toward Central Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Testimony continues in Noor Salman case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Attorneys press FBI agent who wrote down Salman's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies after being pulled through window of burning Orlando home,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowners to split more than $52M after 17-year citrus canker battle