Sheriff: Rape kit that moved through backlog solves 2008 Ormond Beach rape case

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A convicted sex offender was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Ormond Beach in 2008 after her rape kit, which had been caught in backlog, was finally tested and came back with a match, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Adam Shuman, 41, was arrested in Vero Beach on Tuesday and faces a sexual battery charge after deputies say he raped a woman in sand dunes along A1A in 2008.
Related Headlines
Read: OCSO: Man arrested outside girlfriend's home with gun after threatening to kill her
The woman had a rape kit completed, but detectives exhausted their leads and the case went cold until Attorney General Pam Bondi announced new funding to test a backlog of rape kits in 2015.
Two years later, the victims’ rape kit turned up a DNA match and Shuman was arrested.
Read: Volusia firefighter accused of domestic violence to be released from jail
Shuman has been a registered sex offender since 1998.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without the state funding from the Attorney General’s Office to help ease the backlog of sexual assault cases,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
Read: $1 homes: Italian town wants new homeowners
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim lives in another state and was notified about the new evidence in October.
She told investigators she is committed to helping them prosecute the case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}