ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen Orlando police officers responded, lights flashing, to the intersection of Curry Ford and South Conway roads Wednesday night for a report of a double shooting, investigators said.

The shooting, which left two people dead, took place just before 11:30 p.m. outside 407 Smoke Shop, located at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The smoke shop was closed at the time of the shooting.

The lot also houses the Piñones En Orlando, which was open when the shooting took place, according the food truck's listed hours of operation.

Officers stretched police tape around the lot and into the northbound lanes of South Conway Road as they investigated the shooting.

Traffic in the area slowed to a crawl in four directions due to the police presence.

An area of the parking lot was obscured by a four-sided enclosure of black plastic as the Orlando Police Department Crime Scene Investigation unit arrived at the scene just before midnight.

The victims, whose identities haven't been released, were pronounced dead at the scene, Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio said..

Police said an armed man wearing a gray hooded sweater and jeans was seen leaving the shooting scene.

The property is often busy late into the night for customers of Piñones En Orlando, a mofongo food truck that is open until midnight during the week.

The smoke shop has multiple surveillance cameras, but police haven't said if the shootings were recorded.

The manger of 407 Smoke Shop, Harry Patel, said the shooting started with an argument in the area of the food truck, but the shooter was not involved in the initial altercation.

"It happened outside here by the food truck, and some two people buying some food and they get into a fight," Patel said. "I don't know why they were fighting. Some other guy comes and shoots the two people."

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

No other details were immediately released.

