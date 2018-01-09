  • Shooter still on the loose after gunning down man at Orlando apartment complex, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex Monday, police said.

     

    The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the Catalina Isles apartments on LB McLeod Road near Marathon Avenue.

    A heavy police presence remained in the area.

    “We will keep the remaining officers on scene, obviously, for perimeter security and we’ll stay out here as long as it takes to make sure that residents are safe,” Sgt. Eduardo Bernal of the Orlando Police Department.

     

    Police are still searching for a gunman. 

     

    No information was released on the condition of the victim.

     

