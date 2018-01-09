An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex Monday, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the Catalina Isles apartments on LB McLeod Road near Marathon Avenue.
Updating the search for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times at the Catalina Isle Apartments in #Orlando live on #WFTVat5 @wftv pic.twitter.com/gn8gdaFWlK— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) January 8, 2018
A heavy police presence remained in the area.
“We will keep the remaining officers on scene, obviously, for perimeter security and we’ll stay out here as long as it takes to make sure that residents are safe,” Sgt. Eduardo Bernal of the Orlando Police Department.
Police are still searching for a gunman.
No information was released on the condition of the victim.
Stay with WFTV.com and follow Ken Tyndall for updates.
SWAT Team has just arrived at Catalina Isle Apartments as #Orlando Police search for gunman who shot man multiple times this afternoon. Continuing coverage @wftv pic.twitter.com/Rbm8drtPRp— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) January 8, 2018
A dozen @OrlandoPolice officers at Catalina isle apartments. #breaking. #wftv pic.twitter.com/axOnZoQcBY— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) January 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}