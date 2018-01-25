  • Sidewalk fall victims get $108K from Volusia County

    By: Mike Springer

    Updated:

    Volusia County taxpayers have paid $108,000 to settle lawsuits for people injured on sidewalks in the last four years.

    Most of the people have fallen on sidewalks on city property, but it’s the county that fhas been picking up the bill, Channel 9’s Mike Springer learned.

    A woman riding her bike on Saxon Boulevard said she hit a traffic signal box, fell and injured herself. The woman blamed the county and it cost $50,000 to settle.

    A woman in Port Orange said she tripped while jogging and the county settled for $7,500.

    The county has dipped into its risk management fund to use $93,500 to cover suits that happened on the property of other cities. 

