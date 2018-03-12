Sinkhole forces home evacuation in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A sinkhole near an Orange County home forced an evacuation Sunday, officials said.
Firefighters and deputies responded to the home on Harrington Drive around 4:30 p.m.
Fire officials said the sinkhole is affecting the home and the Orange County Building Department has been notified.
The hole appears to be around 13 feet deep and around 20 feet wide, investigators said.
Residents at the location told WFTV they are renting the house.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the American Red Cross has been called to help the residents.
Red Cross officials said they are helping three adults and three children with funds for immediate lodging.
