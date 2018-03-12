  • Sinkhole forces home evacuation in Orange County, officials say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A sinkhole near an Orange County home forced an evacuation Sunday, officials said.

    Firefighters and deputies responded to the home on Harrington Drive around 4:30 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Police: Clermont man arrested after worker discovers recording cellphone in Walmart restroom

    Fire officials said the sinkhole is affecting the home and the Orange County Building Department has been notified.

    The hole appears to be around 13 feet deep and around 20 feet wide, investigators said.

    Read: Police: Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver outside Leesburg mall

    Residents at the location told WFTV they are renting the house.

    Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the American Red Cross has been called to help the residents.

    Red Cross officials said they are helping three adults and three children with funds for immediate lodging.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sinkhole forces home evacuation in Orange County, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Prosecutors file motion seeking to admit restroom…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Clermont man arrested after worker discovers recording cellphone…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver outside Leesburg mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man fatally shoots woman, toddler in Ocala National Forest…