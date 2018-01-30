0 Six arrested at Ocala apartment complex where four people were shot, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Four adults and two children were arrested at an Ocala apartment complex a day after a shooting there left one woman dead and three people in the hospital, police said.

At the Parkside Garden apartment complex Friday during a proactive patrol prompted by the fatal shooting, police found guns and drugs and six people were arrested.

Those who live in the apartment complex said they want the violence in the complex to stop.

"I think it’s bad that stuff like that is going on. You know killing one another and all that stuff, it just don't make sense,” said Gloster Veren, who lives at the apartment complex.

Last Thursday, four people were shot at the complex and one of them, D’Andra Flythe, was killed.

Police said the next day officers patrolling the complex spotted two people who were up on the stairs with guns.

They went running when they saw police and officers went running after them, police said.

One of the suspects even jumped out of a two-story window to avoid police, officers said, but he didn’t get far.

Police also seized drugs and four weapons, one that was reported stolen, when they searched an apartment where the suspects were hanging out.

"All of these individuals who obtained weapons charges in these arrests were convicted felons. So most of them had charges of concealed weapons by convicted felons,” said Meghan Shay, spokeswoman for the Ocala Police Department.

