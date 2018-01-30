0 Six arrested at Parkside Apartments on weapons, drug charges

OCALA, Fla. - Following a deadly shooting the night before, Ocala police arrested six males on weapons and drug charges Friday at Parkside Garden Apartments.

Police said that while conducting an investigation tied to the homicide that occurred Thursday, detectives approached building 800 at 621 NW 2nd Street wearing tactical vests with "POLICE" marked on the front and back. They reported hearing a female yell to alert someone of the police presence.

Police said two males were in the building's stairwell and upon seeing the officers, fled up to the second story, ignoring verbal commands for them to stop. The first male, later identified as Toney Franklin, dropped and picked up a handgun before running into an apartment. The second suspect, later identified as Xavier Dallas, tossed his gun and attempted to enter an apartment, but was detained.

According to police, when a juvenile opened the door to an apartment detectives smelled marijuana and observed Stephone Christopher holding a semi-automatic firearm in his hand while standing directly behind the juvenile. The juvenile and Christopher were then detained, and another suspect, later identified as Keo Mike was stopped as he attempted to jump out of a second story window. A second juvenile, who resides at the apartment, and Franklin were also detained.

Police report several pistols a shotgun and ammunition plus marijuana and other suspected drugs were found at the scene.

The investigation by the Ocala Police Department is part of a continuing effort to deter and prevent further criminal activity in the area.

“Making this community safe for the families who live in Parkside Garden Apartments must be accomplished as part of a bigger picture team effort, with all relevant parties stepping up to do their part,” said Police Chief Greg Graham.

The Ocala Police Department has been actively working with Parkside Management, providing security recommendations and requesting its participation in putting preventative measures in place to improve current conditions.

The suspects were charged as follows:

Toney Franklin, DOB: 11/2/1988, battery- possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon- unlicensed firearm, resisting an officer, obstruction without violence, marijuana possession with intent to sell.

Xavier Dallas, DOB: 11/16/1991, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Stephone Christopher, DOB: 3/23/1997, marijuana possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, resisting an officer and obstruction without violence.

Keo Mike, DOB: 1/11/1993, violation of felony conditional release.

Juvenile, DOB: 3/24/2001, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, DOB: 10/7/2000, possession of weapon or ammo by delinquent felon grand theft of firearm, possession of firearm with altered serial number.

