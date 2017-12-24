Six injured in downtown Orlando fight that ended with stabbing, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six people were injured in a fight in downtown Orlando that ended with a stabbing early Sunday, police said.
The fight occurred around 1:12 a.m. at 27 W. Church St. when two men were stabbed and called police, authorities said.
Read: Several people killed in plane crash at Bartow Airbase, Polk County deputies say
While police investigated, three other people involved in the fight drove themselves to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Another person involved in the fight went to a hospital in Ocoee.
Police do not have any suspect information.
The violent crimes section is investigating the fight.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}