'South will not rise again' spray-painted on Confederate memorial statue

    By: Kelly Healey

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Confederate statue in Marion County Veteran’s Memorial Park on Fort King Street was spray-painted with graffiti.

     

    Director of Marion County Veteran Services Jeffrey Askew said that the staff discovered the vandalism early Monday morning.

     

    Officers said someone spray-painted, “south will not rise again,” and “racist” on the statue.

     

    Askew said cameras that had been mounted in the park were removed a couple of weeks prior to the vandalism.

     

    The total damage was calculated to about $300.      

     

    No one has been arrested or charged in the case.

