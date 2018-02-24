  • SpaceX delays Sunday launch for further nose cone testing

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has delayed a Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Sunday to perform further testing on the rocket, the company said in a tweet. 

    SpaceX said it was standing down to perform additional testing on the rocket’s fairing’s pressurization system. 

    The launch was slated to go from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Sunday.

    The company intends to launch a Hispasat 30W-6 spacecraft, a Spanish commercial communications satellite, to a geostationary transfer orbit, according to NASA. 

    Read: Deputy who failed to engage Parkland shooter had solid work history

    The company will not attempt a landing of the Falcon 9 first stage during this launch. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories