0 St. Cloud council tables controversial annexation vote

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The St. Cloud City Council decided Thursday night to table a controversial vote on whether to annex hundreds of county residents into the city.

Many residents are opposed to the annexation and came out in full force ahead of the meeting to make their voices heard.

The county residents are afraid the annexation would impact their rural lifestyle and will cost them more money in taxes.

“We feel that we’re being held hostage and that you have a vote that can give us peace of mind, or change our lives and destroy our peace of mind,” said resident George McArthur.

The annexation would be an area south of the city down to Florida's Turnpike. It includes Whaley’s Landing and other pockets of unincorporated Osceola County.

Residents have been fighting the proposed annexation since last May when the city first brought up the issue. Many put red signs in their yard showing their opposition.

“Are we going to be kind (of) assured that is we’ve got horses and dogs and cows that we can keep horses, dogs and cows on our property?” asked resident Henry Yates.

City and county planners have maintained that the annexation would provide more efficient services.

Some council members did express concern about the cost of the annexation.

“That’s money out of the city, so we need to know that,” said council member Chuck Cooper.

If the annexation is eventually approved, it would take effect in about two years.

But in addition to the cost of road repairs, the city council also wants to get more answers about the impact o agriculture.

