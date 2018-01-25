St. Cloud council to vote on controversial annexation

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The St. Cloud City Council is set to meet Thursday night to hold a controversial vote on whether to annex hundreds of county residents into the city.
Related Headlines
Many residents are opposed to the annexation and are expected to turn out in full force ahead of the vote to make their voices heard.
>>>More Osceola County stories<<<
The county residents are afraid the annexation would impact their rural lifestyle and will cost the more money.
The annexation would be an area south of the city down to Florida's Turnpike. It includes Whaley’s Landing and other pockets of unincorporated Osceola County.
Residents have been fighting the proposed annexation since last May when the city first brought up the issue. Many put red signs in their yard showing their opposition.
If the annexation is approved, it would take effect in about two years.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}