0 State lawmakers to discuss Hope Scholarship Program

ORLANDO, Fla. - State lawmakers are working on a plan to help parents of bullied children.

Lawmakers are discussing the Hope Scholarship Program.

The Florida Legislature is considering a proposal that would give a second, more controversial option, especially if they aren't eligible for an income-based grant. That option is a state-funded private school voucher averaging $6,800 a year expressly for children who say they have been bullied, regardless of income.

"It's awful, especially, if there's nothing you can do about it," said parent Tabitha Dykes.

Dykes said her 9-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter are dealing with name-calling.

“She has to worry about what she wears, and if it's name-brand, because kids will make fun of her,” Dykes said.

The Florida Department of Education tracks bullying incidents reported at schools.

They are defined as repeated physical harm or psychological distress, creating a hostile environment or causing someone to have problems at school.

The state recorded about 3,900 bullying incidents in 2012.

The number went down by 1,000 in 2017.

Orange, Brevard, and Volusia counties recorded more than 100 bullying incidents per district, officials said.

Jim West with Total Life Counseling said the number might be higher than what's on paper.

“I don't think they know the exact number, but it has definitely risen. It's just harder and harder to prove it,” West said.

West works with students who are bullied, as well as the aggressors.

Since 2010, West said cyberbullying has been the cause of an increase in problems and it has been tougher to monitor.

“I think state lawmakers need a cyberbullying policy that's 24-7,” West said.

Dykes said she supports the Hope Scholarship Program.

“Awesome. I think that's awesome,” Dykes said.

Even though state representatives will be on the House floor Wednesday, state senators won't be together until next Wednesday.

